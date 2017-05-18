Myanmar's parliament resumes 5th session

The 5th session of both houses of Myanmar's parliament resumed in Nay Pyi Taw Thursday after two months' adjournment. A total of 21 fresh representatives including nine elected in the April by-election and 12 military directly-assigned ones were sworn in the office.

Chicago, IL

