Myanmar's faltering peace process

The Wa's efforts to put together an alliance that could negotiate with the military is a slap on face the Suu Kyi govt Four weeks ago, the United Wa State Army , dubbed the world's largest drug trafficking army, met with leaders from seven ethnic armed groups in Panghsang, the de fato capital of the autonomous Wa State near the Chinese border in Yunnan province, to discuss their future. The group, part of the so-called Northern Alliance, established the Union Political Negotiation Dialogue Committee to serve as the forum to raise their case with Myanmar, not with the government of Aung San Suu Kyi but directly with the Tadmadaw, the powerful military which actually runs the country.

