Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets 7 non-ceasefire signatory armed groups

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi met with seven Northern Alliance non-signatory armed groups to the Nationwide Cease fire Accord on the sideline of the second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference of Myanmar in Nay Pyi Taw Friday. The first batch of four groups who met with Suu Kyi were the United Wa State Army , Kachin Independence Organization , Shan State Progressive Party -North and Mongla's National Democratic Alliance Army , followed by the second batch of three other groups of Ta'ang National Liberation Army , Kokang's Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and Arakan Army .

