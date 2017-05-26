Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets 7 non-ceasefire signatory armed groups
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi met with seven Northern Alliance non-signatory armed groups to the Nationwide Cease fire Accord on the sideline of the second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference of Myanmar in Nay Pyi Taw Friday. The first batch of four groups who met with Suu Kyi were the United Wa State Army , Kachin Independence Organization , Shan State Progressive Party -North and Mongla's National Democratic Alliance Army , followed by the second batch of three other groups of Ta'ang National Liberation Army , Kokang's Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and Arakan Army .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC