Myanmar urged to ensure religious freedom for minorities
Yangon, May 8 - The Human Rights Watch has urged Myanmar to guarantee religious freedom for all minorities, amid growing tensions between different belief systems in the country, according to a report released on Monday. In April, Myanmar authorities had closed down two Islamic religious schools in Yangon, erstwhile capital and the country's most populated city, Efe news reported.
