Myanmar top Buddhist body bans hardli...

Myanmar top Buddhist body bans hardline group

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, Myanmar's highest Buddhist authority, sent a letter to government ministries saying the Ma Ba Tha group must remove any public literature or billboards with its name on it. YANGON: Myanmar's top Buddhist body has banned hardline group Ma Ba Tha, according to a document sent out on Tuesday , a move aimed at curbing the movement's influence amid rising Islamophobia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC