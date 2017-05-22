Myanmar top Buddhist body bans hardline group

The Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, Myanmar's highest Buddhist authority, sent a letter to government ministries saying the Ma Ba Tha group must remove any public literature or billboards with its name on it. YANGON: Myanmar's top Buddhist body has banned hardline group Ma Ba Tha, according to a document sent out on Tuesday , a move aimed at curbing the movement's influence amid rising Islamophobia.

