Myanmar to hold peace music festival to support peace efforts
Myanmar will hold a nationwide and months-long Peace Music Festival beginning in June to support the country's national reconciliation and peace efforts, Myanmar News Agency reported Wednesday. The competitions will be held in three stages in 10 cities including Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay from June to August at each city every week.
