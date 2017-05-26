Myanmar to deport Turkish family amid...

Myanmar to deport Turkish family amid crackdown fears

Myanmar authorities have detained a Turkish family and are trying to deport them to Turkey, where activists fear they will face persecution for alleged links to a preacher accused of trying to overthrow the government. Teacher Muhammed Furkan Sokmen, his wife and their two-year-old daughter were stopped at Yangon airport on Wednesday evening as they tried to board a plane to Bangkok.

Chicago, IL

