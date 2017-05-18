Myanmar, Singaporean firms to develop...

Myanmar, Singaporean firms to develop high-end condo

Read more: The Nation

DESPITE growing skepticism over the capabilities and credential of real estate developers in Myanmar, Singapore's Oxley Holdings Ltd has joined hands with its local partner, Mottama Development Group Co, to develop a luxury condominium in the nation's commercial hub. Ching Chiat Kwong, executive chairman and CEO of Oxley Holdings, said at a media briefing on Tuesday their property, entitled "Min Residences", would be the first property in Myanmar to be introduced with more than 60 fitness, wellness and recreational facilities.

Chicago, IL

