Myanmar shines with intact forest, but will this biodiversity be conserved?

Myanmar is often best remembered for the proliferating Burmese python, Python bivittatus, but new research has revealed many threatened species and lots of primary forest remaining in the isolated mountains. There are also great populations of elephant, tiger, deer and other giants, totally wiped out elsewhere in Asia! Python bivittatus image ; Credit: A© Shutterstock Tejas Bhagwat of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute is the lead author of a May 17th paper giving an astute picture of rainforest loss.

Chicago, IL

