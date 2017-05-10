Myanmar police fire warning shots aft...

Myanmar police fire warning shots after religious tension

Yesterday

Police in Myanmar's main city fired warning shots overnight to break up a confrontation between dozens of Buddhists and Muslims that left at least one person injured. It was the latest manifestation of years of rising anti-Muslim sentiment in the predominantly Buddhist nation, where ultra-nationalist Buddhist monks and their supporters forced the closure of two Muslim schools in Yangon last month.

Chicago, IL

