Myanmar launches 3rd-phase cultural heritage conservation
Myanmar has launched the third phase of capacity building for preserving cultural heritage in the country with the funding of the Italian government and with the cooperation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization . The project would be supportive of putting Bagan into world heritage list and enhancing efficiency in archaeological research and conservation, Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture U Aung Ko told an introduction ceremony Saturday, reported Myanmar News Agency Sunday.
