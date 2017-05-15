Myanmar jade trade film screening can...

Myanmar jade trade film screening cancelled

6 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A hotel in Myanmar abruptly cancelled a film screening on Wednesday by a non-government body, Global Witness, that is critical of the role of the military in the lucrative jade business and its impact on a difficult peace process. The cancellation highlights sensitivities over portrayals of the army as Myanmar grapples with the legacy of nearly 50 years of military rule, following a semi-civilian government and 2015 elections that led to the administration of Aung San Suu Kyi.

