Myanmar delays building of cross-river bridge until next year

Myanmar has delayed the building of Yangon-Dala cross-river bridge until January 2018 instead of this year, the local 7-Day News reported Monday. As there remains several matters such as land compensation, demarcation of project area and loan seeking to be coordinated with the South Korea n contractor, the cross-river project is being delayed, an official of the Ministry of Construction was quoted as saying.

