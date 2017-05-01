Myanmar continues to strive for national reconciliation, domestic peace

Myanmar has vowed to continue to strive for national reconciliation and domestic peace, setting May 24 to hold the second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in Nay Pyi Taw for five days, a dialogue open to all ethnic armed groups. It was designated at the Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting in the capital recently, held for the first time during the incumbent government and was attended by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services Vice Senior-General Soe Win, leaders of eight signatory armed groups to the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord .

