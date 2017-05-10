Myanmar (Burma): Brown rice prices unstable

Merchants speculate that the unsteady price is due to Chinese buyers who have come to Ayeyawady Region to buy the rice directly. The price of a sack of brown rice from Myaungmya, Ayeyawady, jumped from Ks19,000 to Ks22,000 between April and May. The prices may vary with the type and quality of rice.

