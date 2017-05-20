Myanmar army clears itself of Rohingy...

Myanmar army clears itself of Rohingya atrocity claims

10 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Men walk at a Rohingya village outside Maugndaw in Rakhine state, Myanmar October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/Files YANGON: Myanmar's army on Tuesday cleared itself of allegations that troops may have carried out ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims, but said a soldier had been jailed for taking a motorbike.

Chicago, IL

