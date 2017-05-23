More Than 250 Prisoners Released Under Amnesty
A former religion minister, interfaith activists, and a man charged under Article 66 of Burma's controversial Telecommunication's Law were among 259 prisoners released under a presidential amnesty on Wednesday. In recognition of the opening of the Union Peace Conference in Naypyidaw, 186 prisoners from Burma were released and 73 foreign prisoners were deported from jails across the country.
