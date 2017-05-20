Mon State Govt Funds Mon Literature Exam for First Time
The Mon State government has donated 40 million kyats for examinations and a closing ceremony for summer classes taught on Mon literature and Buddhist culture, said Mi Sandar Nan, a member of the Mon Literature and Buddhist Culture Association. This is the first time the state government has made cash contributions for Mon literature and Buddhist culture classes, which are organized annually during the summer months for young students, Mi Sandar Nan told The Irrawaddy.
