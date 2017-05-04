Military Submits Complaint to Press C...

Military Submits Complaint to Press Council Over Satirical Article

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

In the latest dispute between the military and a local daily, the Myanmar Press Council mediates a complaint over a satirical piece questioning the country's ongoing peace process, a member of council leadership said. The piece titled "Kyi Htaung Su Thitsar"-meaning "oath made in a nation of bullets"-was published in the March 26 edition of The Voice Daily newspaper and written by the paper's regular satire columnist who goes by the pen name British Ko Ko Maung.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,791,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC