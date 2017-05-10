MCRB chief advises on how to address Myanmar's challenges

MYANMAR'S aim to become Asia's last frontier may not be realised if the government fails to urgently address the challenges it faces in promoting responsible businesses, according to Vicky Bowman, director of Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. Bowman said in an interview Myanmar government must build up its capacity to prioritise on benefit sharing across the nation, as decision-making and management play a crucial role in maintaining the growth momentum.

