Ma Ha Na Asked to Judge on Wirathu Sermons
Members of a committee to combat false Buddhist doctrine urged the State Buddhist authority on Tuesday to judge if the actions and speeches of firebrand nationalist monk U Wirathu are "moral" or not. "We don't want him to be jailed or ruined, we just want to show that we Buddhists and people do not accept his false doctrine, we want to mend them," Ko Myat Kyaw, the organizer of the committee, told reporters at a press conference at Tawwin Hninzi Hall in Rangoon on Tuesday.
