Locals Flee, Fearing Conscription in Southern Shan State

More than 170 locals from two villages in Mawkmai Township, southern Shan State have fled their homes, fearing conscription by an ethnic armed group. Locals from Pone Sote and Me Ta Se villages are currently taking shelter at a monastery in the village of Na Hi, director Khun Nay Htoo of the Pa-Oh Health Working Committee , which is providing healthcare to them, told The Irrawaddy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.