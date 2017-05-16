Let aid into Rakhine, says EU

Yangon: A senior European Union official has urged Myanmar to allow full aid access to the north of Rakhine state, where thousands have fled their homes after a months-long army crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. The area along the country's north-western border has been under lock-down since October, when the military launched a campaign to hunt down Rohingya militants who staged deadly attacks on police posts.

