Let aid into Rakhine, says EU

1 hr ago

Yangon: A senior European Union official has urged Myanmar to allow full aid access to the north of Rakhine state, where thousands have fled their homes after a months-long army crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. The area along the country's north-western border has been under lock-down since October, when the military launched a campaign to hunt down Rohingya militants who staged deadly attacks on police posts.

Chicago, IL

