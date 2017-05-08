Keyboard wizard is getting caped up t...

Keyboard wizard is getting caped up to benefit moon bears

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Henley Standard

HE may be known to TV viewers as one of the BBC's Grumpy Old Men , but Rick Wakeman is preparing to show his softer side when he visits the Mill at Sonning later this month. The keyboard wizard, who enjoyed five spells with prog rock giants Yes between 1971 and 2004, will be donning his trademark cape for a night of fun and fundraising in aid of Hong Kong-based charity the Animals Asia Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Henley Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC