KBZ Employee Arrested for Forging Banknotes

A junior clerk from a branch of Burma's largest private bank, KBZ, in Karen State's Hpa-An Township was arrested for possession of forged bank notes in Thaton Township of Mon State on Friday, according to Thaton Township police. Police arrested the 22-year-old junior clerk Chit Ko Ko Lin in a guesthouse in Thaton and discovered a bag with 48 forged bank notes as well as templates and printing machines.

