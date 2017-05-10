Karen Communities Along the Sittaung River

I spent a week before Thingyan visiting family and friends in Karen villages, and the Karen parts of small towns, along the Sittaung River. Further to the east are the conflict-affected Dawna hills, where the government-controlled lowlands give way to foothills which have long been contested between the Karen National Union and Tatmadaw, then further up into the highlands, where the Karen National Liberation Army still controls extensive territory.

