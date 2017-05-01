Japan's IHI inaugurates heavy concrete factory joint venture in Myanmar

IHI Corp. held an opening ceremony Sunday for its heavy concrete factory in Myanmar, becoming the first Japanese plant producing pre-stressed concrete products in Southeast Asia's newest emerging market. The Tokyo-based heavy industry company, in partnership with Myanmar's Construction Ministry, opened the $12.2 million facility in the Myaungdagar Steel Industrial Zone in Hmawbi, located about 50 km northwest of the country's commercial capital, Yangon.

