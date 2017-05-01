Japan's IHI inaugurates heavy concret...

Japan's IHI inaugurates heavy concrete factory joint venture in Myanmar

IHI Corp. held an opening ceremony Sunday for its heavy concrete factory in Myanmar, becoming the first Japanese plant producing pre-stressed concrete products in Southeast Asia's newest emerging market. The Tokyo-based heavy industry company, in partnership with Myanmar's Construction Ministry, opened the $12.2 million facility in the Myaungdagar Steel Industrial Zone in Hmawbi, located about 50 km northwest of the country's commercial capital, Yangon.

Chicago, IL

