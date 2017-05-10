INS Rajput reaches Yangon for OTR

INS Rajput reaches Yangon for OTR

Visakhapatnam May 13 : INS Rajput, Indian Navy's front line guided missile destroyer entered Yangon, Myanmar for an Operational Turn around from May 11 to 13. The ship was given a traditional welcome and received by Commodore Thant Sin Lay, Deputy Commander Naval Dockyard. Captain R.A. Shah, Commanding Officer INS Rajput called on Commodore Nay Win, Commander, Ayeyarwady Naval Regional Command.



