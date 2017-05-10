INS Rajput reaches Yangon for OTR

Visakhapatnam May 13 : INS Rajput, Indian Navy's front line guided missile destroyer entered Yangon, Myanmar for an Operational Turn around from May 11 to 13. The ship was given a traditional welcome and received by Commodore Thant Sin Lay, Deputy Commander Naval Dockyard. Captain R.A. Shah, Commanding Officer INS Rajput called on Commodore Nay Win, Commander, Ayeyarwady Naval Regional Command.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.