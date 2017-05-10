India working on energy relationship with neigbours to leverage India's position
Away from the arc lights that accompany China's OBOR project, India has been quietly working on creating connectivity grids in its neighborhood and moving beyond physical connectivity to energy as a tool of connectivity. From Indonesia to Mauritius, India is working on a web of energy relationships that seeks to leverage India's position as a big source of petroleum products, sharing of technology and building inter dependencies.
