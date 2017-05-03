India To Invest In Producing Bean-based Foodstuff In Myanmar
India will invest in producing bean-based foodstuff in Myanmar for sale in the local market as well as for export to India, China's Xinhua news agency reported citing official media report on Thursday. The business deal under a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Yangon on Wednesday.
