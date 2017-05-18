Group Targets Rangoon Division for Next Petition Against U Wirathu

A group combating false teachings of Buddhist doctrines is collecting signatures across Rangoon Division for a petition against the ultranationalist monk U Wirathu. The Anti-False Buddhist Doctrine Committee will send the petition to the State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, better known by its Burmese acronym Ma Ha Na, asking if the actions and speeches of U Wirathu are "moral" or not.

