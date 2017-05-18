Govt Details $460 Million Plan to Com...

Govt Details $460 Million Plan to Combat HIV/AIDS

The Union minister for Health and Sports Dr. Myint Htwe announced details of a US$460 million plan to combat HIV/AIDS in Burma at an event in Naypyidaw on Wednesday. The Burmese government will contribute 18 percent of the budget with the rest funded by international organizations and NGOs-including the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Three Millennium Development Goals Fund, and UN agencies, according to the Myanmar National Strategic Plan on HIV/AIDS .

