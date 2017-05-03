From far-off India to the IDF: An imm...

From far-off India to the IDF: An immigrant's tale

At a ceremony held in Jerusalem, Staff Sergeant Eliezer Menashe ascended the podium as his relatives looked on, and was granted a Medal of Excellence by President Reuven Rivlin. Reuven Rivlin tells IDF soldiers they are 'the glory of Israel' on April 27, 2017 at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

Chicago, IL

