FrieslandCampina promotes dairy awareness in Myanmar

Read more: Food Technology

Dutch dairy cooperative Royal FrieslandCampina says it has reached 10,000 households - approximately 50,000 people - in Dawpon Township, Yangon, as part of its campaign to raise awareness of a balanced diet and dairy products, especially among children. The first stage of the campaign, from February to March, included the delivery of food pyramid diagrams identifying the optimal number of servings of vegetables and legumes, meat, fruit, milk, yogurt and cheese to be consumed daily from each of the five basic food groups.

