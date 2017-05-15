Former Vice President's Sister and Niece Die in Fire

The sister and niece of former vice president Dr. Sai Maukkham died in a fire in Muse Township, northern Shan State early on Wednesday morning, according to the former ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party . The blaze at the two-story building, shared with a KBZ mini bank on Union Road, broke out around 2.45 a.m., according to Muse District administrator U Kyaw Kyaw Tun.

