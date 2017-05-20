Fishermen Protest Against Kyaukphyu Seaport
Fishermen aboard 120 boats protested along the Thanzit River against the Maday Island deep seaport in Arakan State on Monday, as authorities have banned them from fishing in a stretch of water now reserved for international cargo ships docking at the port. Last week, nine fishermen from Maday Island in Kyaukphyu Township were granted a permit to demonstrate, under the restrictions of keeping distance from parts of the China National Petroleum Corporation -owned seaport, including the jetty and crude oil storage area, according to one of the nine organizers, U Maung Myint Soe.
