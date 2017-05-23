Fire Razes More Than 50 Structures in Sittwe IDP Camp
A fire destroyed 11 houses and 42 shops in Thae Chaung internally displaced persons camp in the Arakan State capital of Sittwe on Monday night, police have confirmed to The Irrawaddy. According to Lt-Col Win Naung of the Sittwe district police, there were no casualties in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC