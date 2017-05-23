Fire Razes More Than 50 Structures in...

Fire Razes More Than 50 Structures in Sittwe IDP Camp

A fire destroyed 11 houses and 42 shops in Thae Chaung internally displaced persons camp in the Arakan State capital of Sittwe on Monday night, police have confirmed to The Irrawaddy. According to Lt-Col Win Naung of the Sittwe district police, there were no casualties in the incident.

