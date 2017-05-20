Fifth Suspect in Nationalist Confrontation Turns Himself in to Rangoon Police

Another Buddhist nationalist-the fifth of seven people wanted by authorities for involvement in a violent confrontation between Muslims and Buddhists in Rangoon's Mingalar Taung Nyunt Township on May 10-was arrested on Monday, while two monks remain at large. Township police chief Lt-Col Zaw Win Naing told The Irrawaddy that the latest suspect to be arrested-Myat Phone Moh-had turned himself in to police.

