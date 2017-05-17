Farmers Fight 'Official Ownership' Application of Confiscated Lands Near Inle Lake

Farmers claiming ownership of confiscated land near Inle Lake, Nyaungshwe Township, southern Shan State have filed a complaint against businesses' application for official ownership documents of the land. The former Shan State government acquired the land from locals for a proposed hotel zone project in 2012, but subsequently sold the land to businesses instead of establishing the hotel zone, farmers told The Irrawaddy.

