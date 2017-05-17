Farmers Fight 'Official Ownership' Ap...

Farmers Fight 'Official Ownership' Application of Confiscated Lands Near Inle Lake

Farmers claiming ownership of confiscated land near Inle Lake, Nyaungshwe Township, southern Shan State have filed a complaint against businesses' application for official ownership documents of the land. The former Shan State government acquired the land from locals for a proposed hotel zone project in 2012, but subsequently sold the land to businesses instead of establishing the hotel zone, farmers told The Irrawaddy.

