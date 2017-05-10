Exclusive: China seeks up to 85 percent stake in strategic port in Myanmar

Beijing has been pushing for preferential access to the deep sea port of Kyauk Pyu on the Bay of Bengal, as part of its ambitious "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure investment plan to deepen its links with economies throughout Asia and beyond. A consortium led by China's CITIC Group [CITIC.UL] has proposed taking a 70-85 percent stake in the $7.3 billion deep sea port, according to negotiating documents seen by Reuters and three people familiar with the talks between the Chinese state-owned conglomerate and Myanmar's civilian government.

