Eos Architects welcomes new designer ...

Eos Architects welcomes new designer to its team

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Campaignseries.co.uk

Newport-based Eos Architects has further expanded its creative team with the appointment of Myanmar-born Wah Wah Myint, aged 39, as senior architectural designer.Further enquires: John Wilkinson - Wilkinson PR & Comms - 029 2125 2144 - [email protected] Newport-based Eos Architects has expanded its creative team with the appointment of Myanmar-born Wah Wah Myint as senior architectural designer. Ms Myint, 39, gained a Bachelor of Architecture at Yangon Technological University in Myanmar before completing her training at the internationally renowned SPINE Architects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,872,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC