Eos Architects welcomes new designer to its team

Newport-based Eos Architects has further expanded its creative team with the appointment of Myanmar-born Wah Wah Myint, aged 39, as senior architectural designer. Newport-based Eos Architects has expanded its creative team with the appointment of Myanmar-born Wah Wah Myint as senior architectural designer. Ms Myint, 39, gained a Bachelor of Architecture at Yangon Technological University in Myanmar before completing her training at the internationally renowned SPINE Architects.

