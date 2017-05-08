Economy to Grow by Seven Percent This Fiscal Year, Observer Group Predicts

Burma's economy is predicted to grow by at least seven percent in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years after growth of six percent last fiscal year, predicted regional observer group ASEAN +3 Macroeconomic Research Office . Moderate growth in Burma last fiscal year compared to 7.3 percent the year before was accounted to slowing agriculture and construction and declining gas prices, said AMRO's report titled ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.