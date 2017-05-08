Economy to Grow by Seven Percent This...

Economy to Grow by Seven Percent This Fiscal Year, Observer Group Predicts

Burma's economy is predicted to grow by at least seven percent in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years after growth of six percent last fiscal year, predicted regional observer group ASEAN +3 Macroeconomic Research Office . Moderate growth in Burma last fiscal year compared to 7.3 percent the year before was accounted to slowing agriculture and construction and declining gas prices, said AMRO's report titled ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook 2017.

