Dateline Irrawaddy: 'We Cannot Forgiv...

Dateline Irrawaddy: 'We Cannot Forgive Dishonesty and Misconduct'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Kyaw Zwa Moe: Welcome to Dateline Irrawaddy! This week, we'll discuss the misappropriation of regional development funds by the former Magwe Division government led by U Phone Maw Shwe, a constitutional provision that prohibits retrospective action, and whether this provision will affect national reconciliation if more instances are discovered. Lawyer U Kyi Myint and NHK correspondent Ko Thiha Thway join me for the discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,008,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC