Court Rejects New Arrest Warrant in U Ko Ni Murder Trial

The Rangoon Division High Court rejected a petition from a lawyer in the U Ko Ni murder trial requesting a new arrest warrant be issued in Naypyidaw for fugitive Aung Win Khaing on Friday. Lawyer U Nay La-representing the family of the National League for Democracy's assassinated legal adviser U Ko Ni-presented the criminal revision to the divisional court on April 28. Aung Win Khaing is suspected of involvement in the murder but remains at large.

