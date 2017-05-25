Court Orders Police to Re-Examine Fugitive in Ko Ni Murder Trial

Rangoon's northern district court ordered on Friday that the Criminal Investigation Department reexamine the case surrounding the fugitive Aung Win Khaing in the U Ko Ni murder trial, including a nationwide search if necessary. Last week, the Rangoon Division High Court rejected the petition from lawyer U Nay La-representing the family of the assassinated National League for Democracy legal adviser U Ko Ni- requesting a new arrest warrant be issued in Naypyidaw for the fugitive.

