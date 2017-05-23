Court Charges Tailor Shop Owners Over...

Court Charges Tailor Shop Owners Over Torturing, Enslaving Children

8 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A Rangoon court charged six family members on Thursday under eight legal statutes-some of which carry life sentences-for the torture and enslavement of two children in the family's tailor shop. Tin Thuzar, 59, Tin Min Latt, 37, Su Mon Latt, 27, and Yarzar Tun, 25, were charged under Burma's Anti-Trafficking in Persons Law, the 1993 Child Law, and for assault under the Penal Code.

