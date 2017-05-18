Connecting business hubs
The new route takes off on August 31 and is designed to meet the increasing travel demands of individuals, tourists and business users travelling between Vietnam's capital city and the main Burmese business and tourism hub. For travellers in Thailand, the new route adds a further onwards connectivity option.
