Church mission to Myanmar

4 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Representatives of the Diocese of Winchester have just returned from a visit to the south Asian country of Myanmar formerly known as Burma. The Diocesan chief executive Andrew Robinson and other representatives made a number of visits aimed at improving the Church's shared work in education and understanding about the importance of social engagement.

Chicago, IL

