Chinese naval fleet calls at Myanmar port
Yangon, May 18 - A Chinese naval fleet comprising three warships called at a port in Myanmar's Yangon city on Thursday, officials said. On its voyage from Malaysia's Penang, the Chinese People's Liberation Army navy fleet will stay for four days at the Myanmar International Terminals Thilawa port for the friendly call, Xinhua news agency reported.
