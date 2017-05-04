China Seeks up to 85 Percent Stake in...

China Seeks up to 85 Percent Stake in Kyaukphyu Port

China is looking to take a stake of up to 85 percent in a strategically important sea port in Burma, according to documents reviewed by Reuters, in a move that could heighten tensions over China's growing economic clout in the country. Beijing has been pushing for preferential access to the deep sea port of Kyaukphyu on the Bay of Bengal, as part of its ambitious "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure investment plan to deepen its links with economies throughout Asia and beyond.

